Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's lawyers reveal whether the stars will testify in court

New York, New York - Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's respective legal teams have confirmed that the It Ends With Us co- stars will both testify when their high-profile case goes to trial.

On Thursday, Mike Gottlieb – the attorney representing Lively – confirmed to People that the 37-year-old Gossip Girl star is prepared to take the stand when the case goes to trial in 2026.

"The ultimate moment for a plaintiff's story to be told is at trial," he explained. "We expect that to be the case here [with Lively]. So we would, of course, expect her to be a witness at her trial.

"Of course, she's going to testify."



Lively has accused Baldoni of sexually harassing her on the set of It Ends With Us, which the 41-year-old actor also directed in addition to starring as the male lead.

Additionally, Lively has alleged that Baldoni hired a PR team to conduct a retalitory smear campaign in order to discredit her claims.

Baldoni denies the accusations and has since countersued the A Simple Favor star and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for defamation and extortion, claiming the two sought creative control over It Ends With Us.

Lively's attorney did not reveal whether Reynolds will testify, as the team is pushing to have his "frivolous" inclusion dropped from the case, but noted that their side has several witnesses who can attest to Baldoni's "misconduct."

Baldoni's lawyer, Justin Freedman, told People on Thursday that his client will also testify – and made a shocking suggestion for the trial venue.