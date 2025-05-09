Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's lawyers reveal whether the stars will testify in court
New York, New York - Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's respective legal teams have confirmed that the It Ends With Us co-stars will both testify when their high-profile case goes to trial.
On Thursday, Mike Gottlieb – the attorney representing Lively – confirmed to People that the 37-year-old Gossip Girl star is prepared to take the stand when the case goes to trial in 2026.
"The ultimate moment for a plaintiff's story to be told is at trial," he explained. "We expect that to be the case here [with Lively]. So we would, of course, expect her to be a witness at her trial.
"Of course, she's going to testify."
Lively has accused Baldoni of sexually harassing her on the set of It Ends With Us, which the 41-year-old actor also directed in addition to starring as the male lead.
Additionally, Lively has alleged that Baldoni hired a PR team to conduct a retalitory smear campaign in order to discredit her claims.
Baldoni denies the accusations and has since countersued the A Simple Favor star and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for defamation and extortion, claiming the two sought creative control over It Ends With Us.
Lively's attorney did not reveal whether Reynolds will testify, as the team is pushing to have his "frivolous" inclusion dropped from the case, but noted that their side has several witnesses who can attest to Baldoni's "misconduct."
Baldoni's lawyer, Justin Freedman, told People on Thursday that his client will also testify – and made a shocking suggestion for the trial venue.
Justin Baldoni's legal team proposes selling tickets to the trial
Freedman responded to confirmation of Lively's testimony by suggesting that a spectacle be made of the case.
"Hold the deposition at [Madison Square Garden], sell tickets or stream it, and donate every dollar to organizations helping victims of domestic abuse," he said.
Freedman's proposal that the trial be made so public – and at the very least streamed online – has raised alarm amid a recent report by The Guardian that revealed the extent of inorganic online content backing Baldoni.
Social media analyst Zhouhan Chen, who also investigated the online activity surrounding the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, found that the internet is "overwhelmingly pro-Baldoni," but noted that the majority of the content appeared to come from bots or troll accounts made solely to discuss the case.
"I would estimate more than 80% of pro-Justin Baldoni posts are inorganic," Chen said.
The case has also become a favorite talking point of the online right, with commentators like Candace Owens and Joe Rogan clamoring to attack Lively and present the case as a referendum on the #MeToo movement.
Lively's attorney addressed the discourse around the legal battle and expressed hope that the trial would provide the opportunity to return focus back the heart of the case, which he said "is that this retaliation campaign was launched against Ms. Lively for her having raised concerns about sexual harassment."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & WENN