Blake Lively's legal maneuver called out as Justin Baldoni case ramps up

New York, New York - Blake Lively's battle against her It Ends With Us co- star Justin Baldoni just got messier as Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman get pulled into the drama!

Blake Lively's previous legal move has come to light as her legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star continues. © IMAGO / Future Image

There was talk that T. Swift and Jackman, who are both close friends of Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, could be subpoenaed in the It Ends With Us legal war.



Now, insiders have spilled to The Daily Mail that the Love Story hitmaker and the X-Men alum may be served papers "this week."

The source alleged, "It could happen at any time," adding that Swift "has been waiting for a subpoena."

Meanwhile, another twist in the ugly legal battle has emerged, as the Gossip Girl alum reportedly filed a lawsuit through her company, Vanzan, against the Jane the Virgin star in September.

This lawsuit reportedly allowed her team to subpoena text messages between Baldoni and his PR team, which were used as evidence for her allegations that her co-star facilitated a smear campaign against her.

Lively's first suit was withdrawn in December 2024, days before the A Simple Favor star accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and argued that he hired the PR team to conduct the retalitory campaign against her to ruin her credibility.