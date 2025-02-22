Blake Lively asks for stronger protections over "violent" threats amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively has sought "additional protections" after receiving alarming messages and "violent" threats amid her legal battle with co- star Justin Baldoni.

The 37-year-old actor and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, requested a stronger protective order on Thursday as the case continues to dominate headlines.

"As detailed in Ms. Lively's Amended Complaint, Ms. Lively, her family, other members of the cast, various fact witnesses, and individuals that have spoken out publicly in support of Ms. Lively have received violent, profane, sexist, and threatening communications," a letter submitted to Judge Lewis J. Liman read, per Fox News.

The letter cited a specific example of a witness supporting Lively who had "received a written threat indicating that the witness's family would be sexually assaulted and killed unless the witness agreed to 'make a statement and give the truth.'"

Baldoni's legal team condemned the "abhorrent" threats and claimed that their side had received similar messages.

Lively first sued her It Ends With Us co-star in December, alleging that Baldoni sexually harassed her and hired a PR team to conduct a retaliatory smear campaign to discredit her claims.