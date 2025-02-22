Blake Lively asks for stronger protections over "violent" threats amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively has sought "additional protections" after receiving alarming messages and "violent" threats amid her legal battle with co-star Justin Baldoni.
The 37-year-old actor and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, requested a stronger protective order on Thursday as the case continues to dominate headlines.
"As detailed in Ms. Lively's Amended Complaint, Ms. Lively, her family, other members of the cast, various fact witnesses, and individuals that have spoken out publicly in support of Ms. Lively have received violent, profane, sexist, and threatening communications," a letter submitted to Judge Lewis J. Liman read, per Fox News.
The letter cited a specific example of a witness supporting Lively who had "received a written threat indicating that the witness's family would be sexually assaulted and killed unless the witness agreed to 'make a statement and give the truth.'"
Baldoni's legal team condemned the "abhorrent" threats and claimed that their side had received similar messages.
Lively first sued her It Ends With Us co-star in December, alleging that Baldoni sexually harassed her and hired a PR team to conduct a retaliatory smear campaign to discredit her claims.
Blake Lively adds new evidence to lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Earlier this month, the Gossip Girl alum amended her complaint, adding new evidence that alleged other women on set of the film were also made "uncomfortable" by Balondi.
The 41-year-old filmmaker, who has denied the allegations against him, has filed a lawsuit of his own against Lively, Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloane, leveling accusations of defamation and extortion.
On Thursday, Sloane asked to be removed from the lawsuit and condemned Baldoni's legal action as a "smoke and mirrors exercise" to distract from Lively's allegations, as reported by People.
