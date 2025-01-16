Justin Baldoni hits Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds with $400 million defamation lawsuit!

New York, New York - Justin Baldoni has sued his It Ends With Us co- star Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, following the heated fallout over Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit !

Blake Lively (l.) and Ryan Reynolds are now being sued by Justin Baldoni (r.) for $400 million amid their It Ends With Us fallout. © Collage: Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Everett Collection

On Thursday, the 40-year-old director's attorney filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds, plus their publicist Leslie Sloane, in the Southern District of New York.

According to People, Baldoni's team is accusing Lively of manipulation in order to gain control of It Ends With Us, which Baldoni directed along with starring as male lead Ryle.

His suit has claims of "civil extortion, defamation, false light invasion of privacy, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing."

Additionally, the Five Feet Apart director blames Lively and Reynolds – who had no official involvement in It Ends With Us – for "intentional interference with contractual relations, intentional interference with prospective economic advantage, and negligent interference with prospective economic advantage."

Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, accused Lively and her team of working to "destroy" the actor "by disseminating grossly edited, unsubstantiated, new and doctored information to the media."