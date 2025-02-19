Blake Lively alleges Justin Baldoni made more women "uncomfortable" in fiery new claim
New York, New York - Blake Lively has amended her lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni by alleging he made other women "uncomfortable."
On Tuesday, the Gossip Girl alum's updated version of her December filing against the director landed in a New York Federal court, per The New York Post.
According to Lively's lawyers Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, the amended claim "provides significant additional evidence and corroboration of her original claims" plus "previously undisclosed communications" involving Lively, Sony, Wayfarer Studios, and "numerous other witnesses."
Hudson and Gottlieb added that there is a "new claim of defamation" that is based on "the repeated false statements the defendants have made about Ms. Lively since she filed her original complaint, and adds Jed Wallace and his company as defendants."
Will more women testify against Justin Baldoni?
Lively's rep explained that the revised suit details "the corroboration that backs up Blake's original sexual harassment and retaliation concerns" against Baldoni – who's suing his co-star for $400 million.
They added that the doc reveals "other women confided in Blake about their discomfort and fear of coming forward, and their concern about the current public vitriol."
Last week, the A Simple Favor star's legal team sent multiple subpoenas to AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile as well as Wallace in search of evidence of Baldoni's supposed smear campaign against her.
