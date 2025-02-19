Blake Lively alleges Justin Baldoni made more women "uncomfortable" in fiery new claim

New York, New York - Blake Lively has amended her lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co- star Justin Baldoni by alleging he made other women "uncomfortable."

Blake Lively (r.) has alleged in her updated lawsuit against Justin Baldoni that the director made other women "uncomfortable" on set. © Collage: NICHOLAS HUNT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

On Tuesday, the Gossip Girl alum's updated version of her December filing against the director landed in a New York Federal court, per The New York Post.

According to Lively's lawyers Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, the amended claim "provides significant additional evidence and corroboration of her original claims" plus "previously undisclosed communications" involving Lively, Sony, Wayfarer Studios, and "numerous other witnesses."

Hudson and Gottlieb added that there is a "new claim of defamation" that is based on "the repeated false statements the defendants have made about Ms. Lively since she filed her original complaint, and adds Jed Wallace and his company as defendants."