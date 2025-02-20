Justin Baldoni's lawyer rips Blake Lively's amended lawsuit and Ryan Reynolds' SNL joke

Los Angeles, California - Justin Baldoni's legal team has hit back at his co- star Blake Lively's amended lawsuit and sounded off on Ryan Reynolds' controversial joke about the court battle.

Justin Baldoni's (l.) attorney slammed Blake Lively's (r.) updated lawsuit as "hearsay" and shared his thoughts on Ryan Reynolds' controversial SNL joke. © Collage: PHILLIP FARAONE & ROY ROCHLIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Wednesday, Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freedman called Lively's latest legal move "underwhelming" and has a "lack of actual evidence" in a new statement, per People.

Freedman shared, "Her underwhelming amended complaint is filled with unsubstantial hearsay of unnamed persons who are clearly no longer willing to come forward or publicly support her claims."

He added that his clients "have been transparent in providing receipts, real-time documents, and video showing a completely different story than what has been manipulated and cherry-picked to the media."

In the Gossip Girl's updated filing, Lively alleges that the It Ends With Us director made more women "uncomfortable," which Freedman slammed by explaining, "What is truly uncomfortable here is Ms. Lively's lack of actual evidence."