Justin Baldoni's lawyer rips Blake Lively's amended lawsuit and Ryan Reynolds' SNL joke
Los Angeles, California - Justin Baldoni's legal team has hit back at his co-star Blake Lively's amended lawsuit and sounded off on Ryan Reynolds' controversial joke about the court battle.
On Wednesday, Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freedman called Lively's latest legal move "underwhelming" and has a "lack of actual evidence" in a new statement, per People.
Freedman shared, "Her underwhelming amended complaint is filled with unsubstantial hearsay of unnamed persons who are clearly no longer willing to come forward or publicly support her claims."
He added that his clients "have been transparent in providing receipts, real-time documents, and video showing a completely different story than what has been manipulated and cherry-picked to the media."
In the Gossip Girl's updated filing, Lively alleges that the It Ends With Us director made more women "uncomfortable," which Freedman slammed by explaining, "What is truly uncomfortable here is Ms. Lively's lack of actual evidence."
Justin Baldoni's lawyer slams Ryan Reynolds for joking about legal drama
Freedman also took issue with Lively and Reynolds' unexpected appearance at the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary special, where the Deadpool star seemingly made light of his wife's legal drama.
While on an episode of Hot Mics with Billy Bush, Baldoni's legal rep said of Reynolds' jab, "I'm unaware of anybody, frankly, whose wife has been sexually harassed and has made jokes about that type of situation," adding, "I can't think of anyone who's done anything like that. It surprised me."
An SNL veteran cue card handler just revealed to The Daily Beast that the Marvel star "rewrote" his joke at the last minute, sharing, "He had a different line in rehearsal, and he pitched that [line] to replace it. That was his idea to do it. We wouldn't want to do anything too controversial unless they were in on it, so that was his line, his idea to do."
Cover photo: Collage: PHILLIP FARAONE & ROY ROCHLIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP