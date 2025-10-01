Blake Lively feels "humiliated" by Ryan Reynolds amid "toxic" marital struggles, insider reveals

Los Angeles, California - Has Blake Lively's legal war with her co- star , Justin Baldoni, put a strain on her marriage to Ryan Reynolds?

Insiders claim that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are at each other's throats – is Lively's legal war with Justin Baldoni to blame? © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/blakelively

Per #ShuterScoop, the Gossip Girl alum and the Deadpool star are "at each other's throats" and constantly fighting.

Sources claim that Lively and Reynolds, who wed in 2012, "fight all the time, [and] the F-bombs aren't playful anymore. It's nasty, and it’s wearing them both down."

The source alleges that, while the couple used to "tease each other for fun," lately it "feels cruel."

They continued, saying, "Blake feels humiliated, and Ryan acts like she should just 'take it.' That kind of energy isn't sustainable."

The Another Simple Favor star's heated war with Baldoni is at the center of the spouses' issues after the director added Reynolds to his defamation countersuit, which was recently tossed by a judge.