Will It Ends With Us sequel be scrapped over Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's feud?

Los Angeles, California - The romantic drama It Ends With Us has officially been crowned one of the most successful movies of the summer, but its expected sequel may be on the brink of collapse.

Blake Lively (r.) and Justin Baldoni's reported off-screen feud may doom a possible sequel to It Ends With Us. © Collage: REUTERS

Author Colleen Hoover has achieved global success with her TikTok-viral novel of the same name, so it was hardly surprising that the film adaptation would also bring in some serious cash at the box office.

But even the studios probably didn't expect just how much of a success it was!

It Ends With Us is currently on track to earn $300 million – a dizzyingly high figure for a romance flick.

Thankfully for fans, the novel already has a sequel – It Starts With Us, published in 2022.

Given the success of the first movie adaptation, a film sequel seems like a no-brainer.

But here comes the bad news: Justin Baldoni – who both directed the flick and stars as male lead Ryle – and leading lady Blake Lively are reportedly no longer be on speaking terms.