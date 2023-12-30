Bobbie Jean Carter: New details emerge about the death of Nick and Aaron Carter's sister

Florida - Bobbie Jean Carter became the third member of the famous family to pass away unexpectedly and now new details have emerged about her death.

Bobbie Jean Carter, sister of Aaron and Nick Carter, was arrested for theft and drug offenses last June. © Handout/Getty Images via AFP

According to media reports, the 41-year-old was found dead in her home last Saturday. Citing the Hillsborough Sheriff's Department, People has now reported on the details of her death.

According to the report she was found unconscious in the bathroom of her home and, though she was admitted to the hospital, doctors were unable to save her.

The cause of death is currently the subject of a police investigation. According to the authorities, Carter was on probation for cocaine possession at the time of her death.

No drugs or paraphernalia for their consumption were found in her private rooms, however. Acquaintances of the deceased also stated that she had not touched any narcotics since her prison stay from September to November.

A post-mortem examination may also provide some clarity, but so far there are no indications of foul play.