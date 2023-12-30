Bobbie Jean Carter: New details emerge about the death of Nick and Aaron Carter's sister
Florida - Bobbie Jean Carter became the third member of the famous family to pass away unexpectedly and now new details have emerged about her death.
According to media reports, the 41-year-old was found dead in her home last Saturday. Citing the Hillsborough Sheriff's Department, People has now reported on the details of her death.
According to the report she was found unconscious in the bathroom of her home and, though she was admitted to the hospital, doctors were unable to save her.
The cause of death is currently the subject of a police investigation. According to the authorities, Carter was on probation for cocaine possession at the time of her death.
No drugs or paraphernalia for their consumption were found in her private rooms, however. Acquaintances of the deceased also stated that she had not touched any narcotics since her prison stay from September to November.
A post-mortem examination may also provide some clarity, but so far there are no indications of foul play.
Twin sister of Aaron Carter posts moving message to Bobbie Jean
Following the death of Bobbie Jean, only two of the five Carter siblings are now left alive. Just last year, former child star Aaron Carter was also found dead at the age of 34 under mysterious circumstances in the bathroom of his home.
Carter sister Leslie had already died of an overdose in 2012 at the age of 25. All three are said to have struggled with drug problems throughout their lives.
Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has not yet commented publicly on his sister's death.
Aaron's twin sister Angel (36) posted several pictures of young Bobbie Jean on Instagram at Christmas and addressed some moving words to her "best friend."
"Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know," she wrote. "Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what."
She, Aaron, and Leslie all reportedly experienced trauma and suffering in the past: "I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I’m sorry you didn’t have an opportunity for a better life."
"I love you BJ," she added. "You're free now."
Bobbie Jean leaves behind her 8-year-old daughter Bella, who is being cared for by relatives.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@angelcharissma & Handout/Getty Images via AFP