Are Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise feuding over Oscar-winner Mikey Madison?

Los Angeles, California - Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise are rumored to be beefing over rising star Mikey Madison, but is this feud fueled by romance?

Brad Pitt (l.) and Tom Cruise (r.) are apparently going toe-to-toe over signing Mikey Madison (c.) for their next projects. © Collage: ALBERTO PIZZOLI & FREDERIC J. BROWN & THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Fans may never get a sequel to Interview with the Vampire as the former co-stars are apparently fighting over the young Oscar winner!

An insider dished to In Touch Weekly that Brad and Tom's rumored beef isn't romantic as the A-list men are "butting heads" to work with the Anora star.

The tipster says that the Mission: Impossible alum is "always looking for the top talent to cast in his films or collaborate with, and he thinks Mikey's the whole package."

However, they argued that the Seven actor may have the upper hand as his production company, Plan B, makes more award-winning projects.

The source explained that Brad "has access to so many different movies, so she’s going to have a lot on the table to choose from if she goes that direction."