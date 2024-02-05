Brad Pitt wins latest round in juicy legal battle with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has won the last round in the bitter legal dispute with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie over their joint French vineyard, worth $500 million.

By Simone Bischof

Luxembourg - Brad Pitt has won the last round in the bitter legal dispute with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie over their joint French vineyard, worth $500 million.

Brad Pitt (r.) and Angelina Jolie have had a legal fallout over their formerly shared French winery worth $500 million.
Brad Pitt (r.) and Angelina Jolie have had a legal fallout over their formerly shared French winery worth $500 million.  © Collage: ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Pitt (60) filed a lawsuit against Jolie (48) in 2022 after she sold her share in the Château Miraval Winery to the Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler (56) – without the consent of her ex-husband, who has since taken action in court in California and Luxembourg.

The former couple had bought the estate before getting married, with Pitt owning 60% and Jolie 40%.

For their wedding in 2014, the Ocean's Eleven actor gave his wife another 10%, so that she owned half when they separated in 2016.

Will Taylor Swift make it to the Super Bowl? Japan's US embassy hilariously weighs in
Taylor Swift Will Taylor Swift make it to the Super Bowl? Japan's US embassy hilariously weighs in

Jolie went on to sell her shares to Shefler, the owner of a Russian vodka giant, but the Inglorious Basterds star argued that the 10% transfer deal was not valid and that he should retain the 60% control.

According to Page Six, a Luxembourg court has now ruled that the 10% will revert to Pitt for the time being until there is a final decision.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were married from 2014 to 2019.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were married from 2014 to 2019.  © MARK RALSTON / AFP

The decision gives Pitt a little more control over the winery – at least, for now.

Cover photo: Collage: ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on Brad Pitt: