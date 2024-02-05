Brad Pitt wins latest round in juicy legal battle with Angelina Jolie

Luxembourg - Brad Pitt has won the last round in the bitter legal dispute with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie over their joint French vineyard, worth $500 million.

Brad Pitt (r.) and Angelina Jolie have had a legal fallout over their formerly shared French winery worth $500 million. © Collage: ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Pitt (60) filed a lawsuit against Jolie (48) in 2022 after she sold her share in the Château Miraval Winery to the Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler (56) – without the consent of her ex-husband, who has since taken action in court in California and Luxembourg.

The former couple had bought the estate before getting married, with Pitt owning 60% and Jolie 40%.

For their wedding in 2014, the Ocean's Eleven actor gave his wife another 10%, so that she owned half when they separated in 2016.

Jolie went on to sell her shares to Shefler, the owner of a Russian vodka giant, but the Inglorious Basterds star argued that the 10% transfer deal was not valid and that he should retain the 60% control.

According to Page Six, a Luxembourg court has now ruled that the 10% will revert to Pitt for the time being until there is a final decision.