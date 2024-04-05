Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh eyes bold move for 18th birthday
Los Angeles, California - Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, daughter of ex-dream couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, will turn 18 next month, and she's got big plans to break new ground with her dad.
The 17-year-old had a close bond with her dad even after her parents divorced in 2016.
Now, an insider has revealed to Life&Style magazine that the two shared several passions, including playing basketball together, talking about the environment, reading books, and watching movies.
"They have a special bond," the source said.
The Babylon actor's daughter also dreams of a career in Hollywood and could well imagine following in her dad's footsteps and directing or producing films.
Another exclusive source told InTouch that Shiloh plans to move in with Brad after her 18th birthday, saying she wants a change and has always been more of a daddy's girl.
How does Angelina Jolie feel about Shiloh's plans?
Even if the Maleficent star is sad about her daughter's decision, she knows that Shiloh will be an adult and can make her own decisions.
For Brad, on the other hand, it's a dream come true, and he was thrilled when he heard the news.
And after all, Brad lives in his $8.3 million mansion just a few minutes away from Angelina's estate.
Cover photo: Collage: PRESLEY ANN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & TIZIANA FABI / AFP