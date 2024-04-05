Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh eyes bold move for 18th birthday

Los Angeles, California - Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, daughter of ex-dream couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie , will turn 18 next month, and she's got big plans to break new ground with her dad.

Brad Pitt reportedly shares a close bond with his teen daughter, Shiloh. © PRESLEY ANN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 17-year-old had a close bond with her dad even after her parents divorced in 2016.

Now, an insider has revealed to Life&Style magazine that the two shared several passions, including playing basketball together, talking about the environment, reading books, and watching movies.

"They have a special bond," the source said.

The Babylon actor's daughter also dreams of a career in Hollywood and could well imagine following in her dad's footsteps and directing or producing films.

Another exclusive source told InTouch that Shiloh plans to move in with Brad after her 18th birthday, saying she wants a change and has always been more of a daddy's girl.