Are Britney Spears' exes feuding? Kevin Federline responds to Sam Asghari diss in new memoir
Los Angeles, California - The feud between Britney Spears' exes heats up as Kevin Federline responds to Sam Asghari's "professional father" diss!
K.Fed shared with TMZ his "excitement" over his upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew, and "can't wait for people to read it."
He continued saying, "It's been quite a process, I can't really say much about anything other than that right now, but I am very excited."
The DJ, who divorced the pop star in 2007, teased that readers will "have to wait and see" if his memoir reveals any juicy secrets about their marriage.
As for Asghari slamming K.Fed as a "professional father," Federline said that he's not "too worried about what Sam thinks," adding,
"But I do love the tagline 'professional father.' I think every father should strive to be a professional father."
The tell-all that hits shelves on October 21 has reportedly been slammed by the toxic hitmaker, who was allegedly "blindsided" by Federline's "cash grab" follolwing soon after the end of her years-long child support payments.
Per OK! Magazine, Britney could take legal action against the father of her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, with an insider noting that she's "ready to go for war for it."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Newscom / AdMedia & Everett Collection