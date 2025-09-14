Are Britney Spears' exes feuding? Kevin Federline responds to Sam Asghari diss in new memoir

Los Angeles, California - The feud between Britney Spears ' exes heats up as Kevin Federline responds to Sam Asghari's "professional father" diss !

Britney Spears' (c.) ex-husband Kevin Federline (r.) is unbothered by Sam Asghari's (l.) diss after the male model called the DJ a "professional father." © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Newscom / AdMedia & Everett Collection

K.Fed shared with TMZ his "excitement" over his upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew, and "can't wait for people to read it."

He continued saying, "It's been quite a process, I can't really say much about anything other than that right now, but I am very excited."

The DJ, who divorced the pop star in 2007, teased that readers will "have to wait and see" if his memoir reveals any juicy secrets about their marriage.

As for Asghari slamming K.Fed as a "professional father," Federline said that he's not "too worried about what Sam thinks," adding,

"But I do love the tagline 'professional father.' I think every father should strive to be a professional father."

The tell-all that hits shelves on October 21 has reportedly been slammed by the toxic hitmaker, who was allegedly "blindsided" by Federline's "cash grab" follolwing soon after the end of her years-long child support payments.