Britney Spears reflects on motherhood in birthday post for estranged sons

Los Angeles, California - Pop icon Britney Spears took to Instagram to share some heartwarming throwback photos of herself and her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, in honor of their birthdays!

Britney Spears dropped a new Instagram carousel in honor of her sons' recent birthdays! © Collage: Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@britneyspears

On Monday, the 42-year-old songstress posted a photo dump on Instagram to celebrate her sons after their birthday.

"This month is my boys' birthdays," she wrote. "Happy Birthday babies and I hope you get all your wishes and more !!!"

Sean turned 19 on September 14, while Jayden celebrated his 18th birthday on September 12.

However, according to E! News, the Gimme More artist will likely continue her child support payments to their father, Kevin Federline, who resides with them in Hawaii, as Jayden doesn't graduate high school until November.

The boys moved to Hawaii last year after seeking privacy following the intense media scrutiny they faced in LA.

While both children are eager to have a connection with their mom, Jayden has admitted that living with his father has provided a "safe space" in the meantime.