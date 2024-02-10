Ben Affleck reacts to Britney Spears' hookup allegations

Los Angeles, California - After Britney Spears let it slip that she'd once locked lips with Ben Affleck, the Gone Girl actor doesn't seem too happy about the reveal.

After Britney Spears (r.) let it slip that she'd once locked lips with Ben Affleck (l.), the Gone Girl actor doesn't seem too happy about the reveal. © Collage: IMAGO / Pond5 Images & ETHAN MILLER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a now-deleted Instagram post from Wednesday, Brit confessed to a casual hookup with Ben "years ago" on the night that an accompanying photo was taken.

There's been a lot of back-and-forth online about what year Brit's picture is from, but the consensus seems to be that the snap is from 1999.

Rumors of an alleged fling between the pair have swirled for years, and Britney confirmed it once and for all on socials!

But how does Ben feel about Britney's confession? Well, he's not exactly thrilled.

A video posted on X shows Ben strolling down the street in Santa Monica on Friday. The Batman star can't help but smile when a paparazzo speaks to him in Spanish, a language the 51-year-old is fluent in.

The smile abruptly fades, however, when the photographer asks about Brit's comments: "Is it true what Britney Spears says? That you two kissed? Is it true?"

Affleck responds with a big eye-roll, shaking his head and walking on.