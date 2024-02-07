Britney Spears spills secret romance with Ben Affleck: "Just being a gossip girl!"

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears took to Instagram on Wednesday to drop a throwback photo of herself... and casually reveal that she once made out with Ben Affleck .

Britney Spears revealed that she once made out with Ben Affleck as she shared a throwback photo from the night in question on Instagram. © Collage: Michael Tran / AFP & IMAGO / Pond5 Images

The 42-year-old pop princess shared the photo alongside the Argo star and songwriter Diane Warren on her now-private Instagram page.

"Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago," she captioned the snap. "He's such an amazing actor."

In classic Britney fashion, she then admitted she "honestly forgot" she made out with him that very night in 1999.

"Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that !!! Oh dear, I'm just being a gossip girl," she wrote, adding, "Psss I actually forgot."

Though the exact date of the photo remains a mystery, it likely fell shortly before Britney began her ill-fated romance with Justin Timberlake.

As for Ben, he called it quits with Gwyneth Paltrow in January of that year.

The Gone Girl actor, who is now married to Jennifer Lopez, has not responded to the random bombshell of an IG post.