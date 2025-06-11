Britney Spears calls out "cruel" exes after Sam Asghari's shady comments

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears had a few choice words to say about some of her exes in a wild new Instagram rant – and the pop princess didn't hold back.

Britney Spears (l.) and Sam Asghari (r.) attend Sony Pictures' Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"AN EXTREMELY SHADY WEEK AND NOT FEELING the love and honestly if I did I'D GRACIOUSLY SEND IT RIGHT BACK TO YOUR A**," she wrote in the since-deleted Wednesday Insta post, per Page Six.

"I honestly think it started at the beginning of this year when I'm so turned off by humanity and the way people have literally … I have no words !!!"

She then talks about her connection to animals and God, recounting a time when she met around 17 lions and felt that they had deeply bonded.

"Anyways I dated two f**king complete a**holes after that and I realized I loved their dogs more than them and I think it's because their dogs bowed to me every time I entered the room," she continued.

"Now the guys were of course cruel humans that never even acknowledged me and never held my hand in the car for 6 years !!! I choose animals over people anyday !!!"

While she didn't specify the names of the "cruel" exes in question, the long post comes just one day after her ex-husband Sam Asghari dished about the impact of their marriage on his career in a Page Six Radio interview.