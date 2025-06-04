Britney Spears gets fans buzzing with surprise fashion collab!

Los Angeles, California - Oops, she did it again! Britney Spears made another lucrative business move – this time with Balenciaga.

Britney Spears has collaborated with Balenciaga for a limited-edition collection curated by the pop icon. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

In addition to her new jewelry line, B. Tiny, the pop icon and the Italian fashion house have debuted an unexpected team-up for the Balenciaga Music series.

The limited-edition merchandise dropped on Tuesday and is part of the label's "Exactitudes" Spring 2026 collection, which will be designer Demna Gvasalia's last creation as Balenciaga's creative director.

The collection features 12-piece ready-to-wear clothing and accessories designed by Britney herself, which includes cropped graphic t-shirts that feature the Womanizer singer on them, plus baseball caps that read "Britney."

Per W Magazine, the Princess of Pop said in a statement about the collab, "I have always loved fashion and was so honored and excited Balenciaga and Demna chose to collaborate with me on Demna's last collection with the House."