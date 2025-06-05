Couple reveals hilarious Britney Spears tattoo that leaves the internet in stitches

London, UK - Sarah-Jane Howell and her partner are covered head-to-toe in radical body modifications and tattoos . Yet, it's a hilarious Britney Spears -themed inking that has drawn the most attention lately.

Sarah-Jane Howell and her partner sent their audience into stitches with a hilarious tattoo in honor of pop singer Britney Spears. © Collage: IMAGO/Newscom/GDA & Screenshots/TikTok/@essexxink

Howell and her partner are covered head-to-toe in radical tattoos, enough to collect nearly 50,000 followers on TikTok and more than 20,000 on Instagram, where she goes as @essexink.

With ink covering much of her face, her hands, her chest, and her legs, you'd think that there wouldn't be much room left for more modifications. Yet, her lip fillers and numerous piercings tell a different story!

It's a post she made on Wednesday with her partner that truly drew the attention of Howell's fans, however, as his somewhat-mistaken (yet entirely hilarious) Britney Spears tribute was truly eye-catching.

In a post replying to a comment that read "But that can't be his knee, it's too high up," Howell reposted a clip of her partner lying on a bed.

On his right-hand knee is a reference to Spears' 2007 tune Gimme More, which famously starts with the line, "It's Britney, b**ch."

Instead of showing the full quote, however, Howell's partner has tattooed "It's Brit," with a curved arrow pointing at his knee to complete the pop star's name. It is then, of course, followed by the word "b**ch."

Amusingly, fans immediately started jumping on the post to point out that the arrow seems to have been positioned a little bit above his knee, in a little oopsie that has viewers in stitches.