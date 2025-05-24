Britney Spears breaks silence after plane meltdown: "It's actually incredibly funny!"

Los Angeles, California - Oops... she did it again! Britney Spears has broken her silence after making headlines for her bizarre behavior on a recent private flight.

Britney Spears has broken her silence after being seen smoking on a private flight, calling the bizarre incident "incredibly funny." © Collage: IMAGO / Rüdiger Wölk & Valerie Macon / AFP

The 42-year-old pop icon took to Instagram Friday night, defending her actions after reports claimed she was "acting difficult" and got a talking-to from police for trying to smoke mid-flight from Mexico to Los Angeles.

"My friend put it in my mouth and lit it up for me so I was like OH SO THIS IS A PLANE WHERE YOU CAN SMOKE !!!" she wrote.

She added that she assumed it was allowed because the cupholders were outside the seat, and a friend lit the cigarette for her, per TMZ.

Brit also revealed that she tried vodka for the first time ever during the flight and felt "so clear and smart."

Though she apologized if anyone was offended, the Toxic artist also claimed the flight attendant was rude, forced her to sit, and "invaded" her space by strapping her in.