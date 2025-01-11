Britney Spears evacuates home amid devastating Los Angeles wildfires: "I send my love"
Los Angeles, California - Pop icon Britney Spears was forced to evacuate her home due to the devastating Los Angeles fires and shared a heartfelt note on Instagram.
On Saturday, the Toxic singer took to Instagram to share her experience and extend her support.
"I had to evacuate my home, and I'm driving 4 hours to a hotel," she wrote in the caption of her post, which featured a video of a doll with sparkly heels.
The 43-year-old's $7.3 million home is located in Thousand Oaks, only about an hour away from the source of the first fire, the Pacific Palisades.
"Most people may not even be on their phones," she added, explaining that she had been without electricity for two days and had only recently regained access to her phone.
Britney concluded her post with a hopeful message, stating, "I pray you're all doing well, and I send my love."
The fires, which have already claimed hundreds of homes and displaced hundreds of thousands of residents in the area, have also impacted other celebrities, including Mel Gibson, Paris Hilton, Ricki Lake, Anna Faris, Leighton Meester, and Adam Brody.
