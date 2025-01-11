Britney Spears evacuates home amid devastating Los Angeles wildfires: "I send my love"

Los Angeles, California - Pop icon Britney Spears was forced to evacuate her home due to the devastating Los Angeles fires and shared a heartfelt note on Instagram.

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share an important update to fans amid the devastating LA wildfires. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & REUTERS & Screenshot/Instagram/@britneyspears

On Saturday, the Toxic singer took to Instagram to share her experience and extend her support.

"I had to evacuate my home, and I'm driving 4 hours to a hotel," she wrote in the caption of her post, which featured a video of a doll with sparkly heels.

The 43-year-old's $7.3 million home is located in Thousand Oaks, only about an hour away from the source of the first fire, the Pacific Palisades.

"Most people may not even be on their phones," she added, explaining that she had been without electricity for two days and had only recently regained access to her phone.

Britney concluded her post with a hopeful message, stating, "I pray you're all doing well, and I send my love."