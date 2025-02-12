Sam Asghari dishes on Britney Spears marriage – and her viral knife dance

Britney Spears' ex-husband, Sam Asghari, has nothing but love for her, per his latest interview giving rare more insight into their marriage!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears' ex-husband, Sam Asghari, opened up about their seven-year romance and his real thoughts on that shocking knife video!

Sam Asghari (r.) gave more insight into his romance with Britney Spears in a new interview. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP On Wednesday, the Traitors star dished on his controversial marriage to the pop icon in an episode of on The Viall Files. Ashgari admitted that he was "familiar" with the Toxic hitmaker before they met but explained, "I didn't know any of the songs. If you put it on, I couldn't tell you different." He continued, "I got to know her a little bit, and she was super sweet, and everything was perfect." Asghari noted that after the pair went to see a movie, they "kept seeing each other for a very long time" and called their romance "very traditional."

Sam Asghari defends Britney Spears' unusual social media presence

Sam Asghari (r.) defended Britney Spears' viral knife dance despite the backlash from fans. © Screenshot/Instagram/@samasghari The Iranian model, whose divorce from Spears was finalized in May 2024, called their love story a "right place, right time" moment that was "meant to be." He shared, "This is a seven-year-long relationship, and it's the longest I've been in a relationship with somebody, and it's the longest she's ever been in a relationship with somebody." Ashgari also touched on her 14-year conservatorship, saying that it was "very strange" for him to deal with and that he got "hit with that at the beginning." "I wanted to be the normal part about that life because she never, I don't think she had that," he said. As for the Circus singer's shocking knife dance video from September 2023, the fitness trainer defended his former wife by clarifying that he would have "never" stopped her from sharing the clip.