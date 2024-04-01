Britney Spears makes candid confession about beauty regrets: "Not a fan"

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears revealed why she isn't a fan of laser treatment in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Britney Spears surprisingly revealed that she got laser treatment on her face and regrets it. © Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

Over the weekend, the 42-year-old pop star dropped a clip highlighting her newly dyed hair.

The now-removed IG post featured Britney flaunting her white-blonde locks, but in the caption, she explained her regrets over getting laser treatment on her face.

"I haven't been really good with my self-care," she said under the clip.

"I haven't done my nails in two months and I did my first ever laser treatment for my face only a week ago.

"It kinda hurt though… not a fan. I always wanted my hair white blonde, and well, I did it, and I absolutely hate it," the Scream & Shout singer continued.

She noted that the color "creeps" her out and would change the color asap.

Still, Britney's post isn't the only eye-raising confession she's made as of late.