Britney Spears snuggles pup after revealing new "spiritual journey"

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears flaunted a floral dress while enjoying the sunny weather with her pup Snow, after it appeared she's turned over a new leaf.

Britney Spears caught some springtime sun with her new pup Snow. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

The 42-year-old pop princess looked spring ready in a chic fit – perhaps a sign of her new self growth.

In the Toxic singer's Instagram clip on Sunday, she modeled a sleeveless dress with ruffled straps that wrapped around her shoulders as she twirled around with her adorable dog.

She completed the colorful lewk with a pair of white heeled boots, a white choker necklace, and white-rimmed shades.

It comes on the heels of another post days earlier, where The Woman in Me author revealed she had started intermittent fasting.

She shared a pic of Stephen Harrod Buhner's inspirational book, and wrote, "I actually feel a little too tiny and weak to even think about shooting for Instagram right now!!!"

"But honestly, I like this spiritual dimension I’m on," she added.

The Circus singer has also recently been trading blows with her ex Justin Timberlake while still recovering from her divorce with Sam Asghari.