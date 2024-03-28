Britney Spears says she doesn't understand English in cryptic post

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears shared a long-winded recap of her recent beach vacation where she some made eyebrow-raising confessions.

Britney Spears oddly shared that has a hard time understanding English after changing her name on Instagram. © Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old Gimme More singer gave a detailed summary of her latest getaway via Instagram.

Throughout the week, Britney dropped clips of herself twirling about on the beach in a yellow bikini.

Yet in the new note, the Toxic singer oddly claimed she's having trouble understanding her native language – which she claimed happened after she changed her name on social media.

"Since I changed my name to XILA I actually am having a hard time understanding English," she wrote.

Britney changed her name to "Xila Maria River Red" on her account in February with no explanation, even though her handle remains her full name.