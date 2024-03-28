Britney Spears says she doesn't understand English in cryptic post
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears shared a long-winded recap of her recent beach vacation where she some made eyebrow-raising confessions.
On Wednesday, the 42-year-old Gimme More singer gave a detailed summary of her latest getaway via Instagram.
Throughout the week, Britney dropped clips of herself twirling about on the beach in a yellow bikini.
Yet in the new note, the Toxic singer oddly claimed she's having trouble understanding her native language – which she claimed happened after she changed her name on social media.
"Since I changed my name to XILA I actually am having a hard time understanding English," she wrote.
Britney changed her name to "Xila Maria River Red" on her account in February with no explanation, even though her handle remains her full name.
Britney Spears hints at "extremely sad" struggles she's kept hidden
Elsewhere in the post, the Criminal artist further wrote that she wants to open up about her struggles but says they're "too offensive to share."
"There are a lot of other things that happened on this trip that I'm not sharing as well," Britney wrote, adding, "Nothing is what it seems sometimes!!!"
"I portray that everything is completely perfect but trust me I've been through it as well and I would share those struggles but they are too offensive to share."
As of late, the Lucky singer has been dealing with her fair share of drama, which includes her split from Sam Ashagri plus her beef with ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake.
Still, Britney concluded in the post: "It would make other people extremely sad and honestly there's not a damn thing I can do about it. So just know my life is not as perfect as it seems, and remember my beautiful friends you're not alone."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears