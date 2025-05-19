Britney Spears makes rare comment on "passionate" Colin Farrell fling!
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears briefly reflected on her "passionate" fling with Colin Farrell!
In one of the many Instagram posts that she dropped over the weekend, the Toxic singer made a rare reference to her "passionate two-week brawl" with the Oscar-nominated star.
The video featured Britney posing and twirling around in a lace nightgown in a bathroom and then a kitchen while remaining silent during the entire clip.
She dished in the caption, "Last time I wore an actual nightgown out was a La Perla nightgown at a premiere with Colin Farrell."
The Womanizer hitmaker added, "I wonder why conservatorship had me wear three layers of tights for 20 years hmmm???"
This is the first time that Britney has spoken about The Penguin actor since dishing on their brief romance in her memoir, The Woman in Me.
The Slave 4 U singer reportedly wrote that she and Colin hooked up after her split from Justin Timberlake, writing, "Brawl is the only word for it, we were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight."
Cover photo: Collage: Kevin Winter & LUCY NICHOLSON / AFP