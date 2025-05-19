Britney Spears makes rare comment on "passionate" Colin Farrell fling!

Britney Spears reflected on her fling with Colin Farrell (r.) while wearing a nightgown on Instagram. © LUCY NICHOLSON / AFP

In one of the many Instagram posts that she dropped over the weekend, the Toxic singer made a rare reference to her "passionate two-week brawl" with the Oscar-nominated star.

The video featured Britney posing and twirling around in a lace nightgown in a bathroom and then a kitchen while remaining silent during the entire clip.

She dished in the caption, "Last time I wore an actual nightgown out was a La Perla nightgown at a premiere with Colin Farrell."

The Womanizer hitmaker added, "I wonder why conservatorship had me wear three layers of tights for 20 years hmmm???"

This is the first time that Britney has spoken about The Penguin actor since dishing on their brief romance in her memoir, The Woman in Me.