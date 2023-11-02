Britney Spears celebrates memoir's success: "It means the world to me"

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears praised her fans after her new memoir, The Woman in Me , hit No. 1 on The New York Times bestseller list!

Britney Spears has 1.1 million reasons to celebrate as her memoir, The Woman in Me, hit No.1 on The New York Times bestseller list. © David Becker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 41-year-old pop star is feeling pretty Lucky!

On Wednesday, Britney took to the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to celebrate her book's successes.

"Thank you to all the fans who made #TheWomanInMe a #1 @nytimes bestseller," she tweeted.

"It means the world to me !!! Love you all !!!"

According to the Associated Press, the Womanizer's tell-all memoir sold 1.1 million copies in the US within the first week of its October 24 release.

In a statement released by her book's publisher, Gallery Books, Britney shared, "I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support."