Britney Spears celebrates memoir's success: "It means the world to me"
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears praised her fans after her new memoir, The Woman in Me, hit No. 1 on The New York Times bestseller list!
The 41-year-old pop star is feeling pretty Lucky!
On Wednesday, Britney took to the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to celebrate her book's successes.
"Thank you to all the fans who made #TheWomanInMe a #1 @nytimes bestseller," she tweeted.
"It means the world to me !!! Love you all !!!"
According to the Associated Press, the Womanizer's tell-all memoir sold 1.1 million copies in the US within the first week of its October 24 release.
In a statement released by her book's publisher, Gallery Books, Britney shared, "I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support."
Britney Spears' The Woman in Me tops The New York Times bestseller list
She previously claimed that the book had become the "highest selling celebrity memoir in history," but that wasn't quite accurate, as Prince Harry's 2023 memoir Spare outsold The Woman in Me with 1.6 million copies in the US during its first week.
Still, the book has made some serious waves in the pop culture world with its many shocking revelations.
The Toxic artist's bombshell book extensively covers her highly-publicized life, including her ill-fated relationship with Justin Timberlake and her controversial conservatorship.
Cover photo: BRYAN HARAWAY / AFP