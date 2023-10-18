Britney Spears drops another Justin Timberlake bombshell in new memoir!

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has made another scathing claim about Justin Timberlake in her new book , The Woman in Me !

Britney Spears has alleged that her ex, Justin Timberlake, cheated on her with another celebrity during their relationship. © Collage: LUCY NICHOLSON & TOM MIHALEK / AFP

The 41-year-old pop star's anticipated memoir has the world gagging from the few shocking details already revealed.

Now, another explosive claim from Britney's book alleges more drama went down between her and the 42-year-old *NSYNC member.

According to Page Six, the Hit Me Baby One More Time singer has claimed that her ex cheated on her with another celebrity!

Reportedly, Britney, who dated Justin from 1999 to 2002, doesn't reveal who this famous lady is since the person in question "now has a family" that the singer "doesn't want to embarrass."

This isn't the only tea shared by the Gimme More artist in the tell-all, as previous reports revealed that Britney detailed an abortion she had after becoming pregnant with Justin's child.