Britney Spears names Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, and more as her "crazy girl crushes"

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears unveiled her list of "girl crushes" in a new social media post, naming Selena Gomez , Kendall Jenner , and more stars among her picks!

© Collage: Marleen Moise & Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, IMAGO / SOPA Images

In an Instagram story shared on Tuesday, the 42-year-old pop princess praised a number of A-listers as she revealed the women she has "crazy girl crushes on."

"Pamela Lee Anderson is a classic babe and seems so sweet," Britney wrote, continuing on to gush over actor Natalie Portman and singer Camila Cabello as well.

Going on to praise Kendall, she wrote, "Is it even normal to be that pretty?"

"Geez and the other two are Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore they're literally gorgeous," she added.

Elsewhere in the post, Britney said she has some girlfriends she sees "every now and then," but added, "It's not the same as when we were younger."

The Toxic songstress also teased her next project as she added, "I'm away writing my novel and learning about myself."

Britney has been dropping cryptic hints about her upcoming plans for a while now, even sharing last month that she is eyeing a role in a "fictional musical".