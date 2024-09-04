Britney Spears teases role in "fictional musical" amid biopic buzz

Los Angeles, California - Oops! Britney Spears dropped a cryptic message regarding the film adaption for her bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me .

Did Britney Spears just spill the tea on her supposed biopic based on her bombshell memoir? © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Over the weekend, the 42-year-old pop star seemingly teased that the "project" she's working on isn't her upcoming biopic but instead a new musical!

In a slideshow post also featuring an illustration of a girl hovering over a pair of cats, Britney wrote, "The project I might be doing isn't a biopic story … it's a fictional musical where I play an extremely intelligent character!!!"

She added, "It's flattering to be in such good company like Jon Chu !!!"

As many may recall, Universal Studios picked up the rights to Britney's juicy book that chronicled the pop star's rise to fame as well as her controversial conservatorship, with Chu on board to direct.

The Toxic singer confirmed the news via X with a post that read, "Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt."