Britney Spears biopic officially in the works as director is revealed!

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears ' bestselling memoir , The Woman in Me, has been picked up Universal Studios for a film adaption!

A Britney Spears biopic is headed to theaters with a "wicked" director in tow. © JASON MERRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Thursday, Variety reported that the film studio landed the rights to the 42-year-old pop star's book, and the production has already found its director.

Wicked visionary Jon M. Chu will reportedly be at the helm for the upcoming movie, with producer Marc Platt also attached.

Meanwhile, the Gimme More hitmaker confirmed the news via Twitter, writing, "Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt."

She added, "He's always made my favorite movies … stay tuned."

The search has now begun for the star who will portray the iconic pop princess!