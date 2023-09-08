Britney Spears relives her "iconic" Pepsi hayday ahead of big anniversary

Britney Spears is sharing her love for Cola as the anniversary for the popular beverage brand approaches and Britney's iconic ad is part of the celebration!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears reflected on her iconic 2001 Joy of Cola ad for Pepsi, and fans are saying, "Cheers!"

Britney Spears shared her excitement for the upcoming remastered release of her iconic Pepsi ad.
Britney Spears shared her excitement for the upcoming remastered release of her iconic Pepsi ad.  © Collage: IMAGO/APress

The 41-year-old pop star isn't done looking back at the most memorable moments from her career, and is still "enjoying the ride" of Pepsi.

For the soda's 125th anniversary, the beverage brand is releasing remastered archival commercials from years past during this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

Britney's infamous ad will be part of the montage, and the Toxic artist shared her excitement with People for the celebration.

Olivia Dunne scores perfect 10 in new viral TikTok
Olivia Dunne Olivia Dunne scores perfect 10 in new viral TikTok

"It's exciting to see Pepsi celebrating our 'Joy Of Cola' spot as part of the 125th anniversary celebrations," the songstress dished to the outlet.

"This was such an iconic music video-styled spot that we shot 20 years ago, and it still resonates so much with fans."

She added, "I'm excited to watch the spot re-air during the VMAs next week!"

Earlier this week, Britney reflected on her infamous snake dance at the 2001 VMAs and admitted to being scared of the large python draped around her shoulders.

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO/APress

More on Britney Spears: