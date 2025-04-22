Britney Spears reveals never-before-seen hip tattoo in new viral vid

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Britney Spears put two never-before-seen tattoos on display in a recent scantily-clad snap in which she danced to music by her ex, Justin Timberlake, in nothing but her lingerie.

In a series of recently-released lingerie snaps, Britney Spears has revealed a pair of tattoos that have previously gone unnoticed. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@britneyspears

"Had to wear an extra pair of underwear because it's see through!" Britney captioned a picture on Instagram, which showed her posing for the camera in nothing but her lingerie.

"But these pics are tripping me out !!! Literally vampires vibes !!!" she wrote, before reposting the same picture several times, one a bit more zoomed out and showing the tops of what look like boots.

A video version of the picture showed Britney vibing to Justin's song Carry Out while wearing the same lingerie, again with the tattoos in clear view.

On her left hip is what looks like a gothic-inspired cross, likely referencing her Christian faith, while the right one is a flower featuring a kanji symbol that's not clear enough to translate.

She is seen wearing smoky eyeliner and some kind of pink lipstick or gloss, and she stares into the camera with a sullen look on her face.

Earlier this month, Britney reportedly split from her partner, Paul Soliz. When the rumors first surfaced, they were quickly followed by a flurry of nude beach pics.