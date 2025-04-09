Britney Spears reportedly splits from Paul Soliz – again!

Los Angeles, California - Oops, they broke up again! Britney Spears has apparently split from her on-and-off again boyfriend Paul Soliz.

Britney Spears has apparently dumped her on-and-off again boyfriend Paul Soliz. © IMAGO / Depositphotos

The 43-year-old pop star is a single lady again as TMZ reports that Britney has dumped Soliz.

Insider spilled that Britney, who reconciled with Soliz earlier this year, broke things off around Valentine's Day, but there's no apparent cause for the split.

The ex-housekeeper has moved all of his things out of the Womanizer hitmaker's Thousand Oaks home while those closest to her feel like this is the end for the two.

The Grammy-winner sparked dating rumors with Soliz months after she split from her ex-husband, Sam Asghari.



Britney's latest relationship was plagued with drama after authorities responded to an incident involving the pair at Chateau Marmont.