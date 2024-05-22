Britney Spears' dad Jamie fears for her health – but will there be another conservatorship?
Los Angeles, California - Though Britney Spears has a strained relationship with her parents, Jamie and Lynne, they are reportedly worried about their daughter's well-being – so much so that her father fears her life is in danger.
The Toxic singer has caused a stir in recent months with a series of strange incidents and bizarre social media posts, and she was recently spotted leaving a hotel wearing just her underwear and a blanket after an alleged fight with her boyfriend.
An insider has spoken to The Sun about Britney and how bad her health is said to be.
Per the source, Britney showed signs of instability in 2008, which prompted Jamie to take control of her life through his conservatorship. However, the singer has been free from the conservatorship since 2021.
But now, Jamie is said to have told friends that he's afraid his "baby girl will become sick again."
Her parents fear that Britney's desire to be free and do what she wants could lead to problematic situations, sparking chatter about a return to the conservatorship.
Will Britney Spears be placed under another conservatorship?
"It is no secret that Britney has mental health issues [because] it was discussed openly in her court hearings and paperwork by her and conservators," the insider said.
"Then she was on a stable controlled system in place of medication and therapy, but now that has ended."
In total, Britney had 13 years under her father's control.
"There are clear worries from Jamie's side that he sees similarities to how Britney was back in 2007 and 2008," the informant continued.
"He knows that he has been portrayed as the bad guy by his daughter and the Free Britney movement, but he maintains that his actions saved her life."
Jamie fears he will soon have to take similar steps to ensure her well-being doesn't deteriorate further, saying he fought so hard to save Britney from dying, but now, he's more worried than ever.
Back in late 2021, when the singer regained her freedom, her father expressed concern about her health.
In a lawyer's letter three years ago, he stated that there was no doubt that he had saved his daughter from a catastrophe.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@britneyspears