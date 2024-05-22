Britney Spears' dad Jamie fears for her health – but will there be another conservatorship?

Los Angeles, California - Though Britney Spears has a strained relationship with her parents, Jamie and Lynne, they are reportedly worried about their daughter's well-being – so much so that her father fears her life is in danger.

Britney Spears' parents are said to be fearful for their daughter's health and even considering another conservatorship to protect her. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@britneyspears

The Toxic singer has caused a stir in recent months with a series of strange incidents and bizarre social media posts, and she was recently spotted leaving a hotel wearing just her underwear and a blanket after an alleged fight with her boyfriend.



An insider has spoken to The Sun about Britney and how bad her health is said to be.

Per the source, Britney showed signs of instability in 2008, which prompted Jamie to take control of her life through his conservatorship. However, the singer has been free from the conservatorship since 2021.

But now, Jamie is said to have told friends that he's afraid his "baby girl will become sick again."

Her parents fear that Britney's desire to be free and do what she wants could lead to problematic situations, sparking chatter about a return to the conservatorship.