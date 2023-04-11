Britney Spears slams trainer after body-shaming comment that made her cry

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has clapped back in true diva style after a fitness pro gave her a toxic critique of her body.

On Monday, Britney Spears sounded off about a rude remark from a trainer who critiqued her body. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

It's Britney, b*tch!

On Monday, the 41-year-old singer dished on Instagram about a scathing remark from a trainer who told her that she needs to "get her younger body back."

"I took the time 2 months ago to find a trainer and the first thing she did to me was literally, and I'm not even lying, pinch the skin on my stomach and legs and told me I need to get my younger body back," she wrote in the lengthy caption under a clip of herself dancing.

The Toxic artist added that the remark "made her cry," and she "obviously didn't hire her."

"I work out for 45 min, 3x a week, that's it!!! I hate working out for too long," she wrote. "I'm sharing this because I have worked hard to get in shape, yet I don't look like the pictures that the paps take!!!"

Britney held nothing back as she promoted an important message of body positivity after her negative trainer experience.