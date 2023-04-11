Britney Spears slams trainer after body-shaming comment that made her cry
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has clapped back in true diva style after a fitness pro gave her a toxic critique of her body.
It's Britney, b*tch!
On Monday, the 41-year-old singer dished on Instagram about a scathing remark from a trainer who told her that she needs to "get her younger body back."
"I took the time 2 months ago to find a trainer and the first thing she did to me was literally, and I'm not even lying, pinch the skin on my stomach and legs and told me I need to get my younger body back," she wrote in the lengthy caption under a clip of herself dancing.
The Toxic artist added that the remark "made her cry," and she "obviously didn't hire her."
"I work out for 45 min, 3x a week, that's it!!! I hate working out for too long," she wrote. "I'm sharing this because I have worked hard to get in shape, yet I don't look like the pictures that the paps take!!!"
Britney held nothing back as she promoted an important message of body positivity after her negative trainer experience.
Britney Spears defends her body in latest Instagram post
The pop star continued on to say that while she knows her body "ain't perfect," she did want to share that her body looks the way it does because she "worked her a** off."
"And for some people like that trainer who might see those nasty pap pics and secretly smile. Yup, y'all got it. I have 4 hours of footage from me shooting this yesterday and b*tch, I'm just getting started," she said.
Say less, Britney!
