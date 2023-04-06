Britney Spears continues to live carefree in new vacation pics

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears danced and broke a sweat, literally, amid her intriguing vacation per her latest Instagram snaps.

Britney Spears continues to enjoy her vacay despite rumors she's having marital woes. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

Britney isn't letting a little wardrobe malfunction, or divorce rumors, get her down.

On Wednesday, the 41-year-old pop star posted more footage from her trip to Puerto Rico where she showed off her sweat-stained neon green dress while twirling about.

"I was hot in my car," she wrote noting the visible stains on her off-the-shoulder, green mini-dress.

"Saw some pink graffiti and played!!!"

In the video, the Lucky singer danced and strutted to the tune of Matt Hartke's track, London's Song.

Noticeably missing once again from Britney's odd clip is her wedding ring.

When the Crossroads star first posted her vacay pics, which also featured pics with her former manager Cade Hudson, it didn't go unnoticed that she was ringless.

This, of course, adds more fuel to the divorce rumors swirling around her and hubby Sam Asghari, as he was recently spotted ringless, too.