Britney Spears teases upcoming jewelry line and nearly shows all in risqué Instagram videos!

Pop icon Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to share updates on her personal and professional life, including a new business venture! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@britneyspears

The 43-year-old singer teased her upcoming jewelry line, "B Tiny," slated for release sometime next year, saying that they recently added belly rings to the product roster.

On Instagram, she shared photos of some bracelets, writing, "These tiny exquisite bracelets were found in a deep hidden treasure spot in Mexico !!! So freaking cool !!!"

While the star said that she, "had to share because they inspired me," she cheekily noted that the bracelets were a tad overpriced for her taste.

However, it was two new videos on her feed that truly grabbed viewers' attention.

In one clip, the Toxic singer donned a black lingerie outfit and performed her iconic dance moves, even teasingly pulling down her black thong.

While she managed to avoid exposing herself entirely on camera, fans obviously couldn't believe their eyes.