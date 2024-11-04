Britney Spears announces surprise career move: "You're gonna f**king love it!"
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has apparently made a career pivot, and shared the news via Instagram!
Britney Spears' newest career move will have the fans screaming, "Gimme more," as the 42-year-old pop star can now add "jeweler" to her resume.
"I have some really exciting news to share with you guys!!!!" she teased on Sunday.
Later, Britney announced her new jewelry line on social media and seemingly confirmed the collection's name: "B Tiny."
The post included a photo of a pink rose as a title card.
The next snap featured the Womanizer hitmaker flaunting a gold beaded chain wrapped around her middle finger, and ended the carousel with a clip that highlighted the turquoise blue beads on it.
"My first jewelry line coming soon !!!" she wrote in the caption. "Delicate extremely different and one of a kind pieces !!! I'm so excited !!!
"Realizing how cool it is to be an artist that can be passionate in so many different ways !!! B Tiny coming soon !!! Girls you're gonna fucking love it !!!"
Britney has a pretty busy slate this year, as she just celebrated the one-year anniversary of her lucrative memoir The Woman in Me, and is reportedly making new music for her upcoming biopic!
