Bronny James banks massive earnings – and already blows most NBA ballers out of the water

Bronny James is making the most of his last name, as he is already making money than most can only dream of, including players in the NBA. © ALEX BIERENS DE HAAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Having finally committed to playing college basketball at USC, Bronny's star power is only going to skyrocket once he hits the national spotlight this fall during the NCAA season.

Per On3, Bronny currently boasts an NIL (name, image, and likeness) earning potential of $6.1 million, making him the top earner of all college athletes.

And compared to NBA hoopers, Bronny's staggering NIL earnings is more than 64% of NBA players' salaries, according to ESPN's tracked earnings for 2023.

The eldest son of LeBron James already has deals with Nike, Beats, PSD, and even landed a TV commercial feature with the Fast & Furious movie franchise for Fast X.

Translation to big success in the world of NIL, where college athletes' notoriety equals big cash, the 6-foot-3 combo guard has built a social media following of 7 million on Instagram and almost 5 million on TikTok.