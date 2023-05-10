Will Bronny James ball out with Dennis "DJ" Rodman at USC?
Los Angeles, California - The spotlight on USC basketball just keeps getting brighter!
Less than a week after landing arguably the biggest commitment of college basketball this season with Bronny James, USC basketball now has another Hall of Famer’s son committed to the program.
Dennis "DJ" Rodman Jr., son of the greatest rebounder in NBA history aka Dennis Rodman, will finish his college career in Los Angeles, per On3.
Rodman’s decision came eight days after first entering the transfer portal. The 6-foot-6 small forward will join the Trojans after playing four complete seasons at Washington State.
The 22-year-old will have a single season of eligibility remaining after a blanket waiver was granted to all athletes during the shortened 2020 season due to Covid-19.
Last year, the California native started 30 of 31 games averaging 9.6 points and 5.8 rebounds.
USC basketball is set to become one of the biggest names in NCAA hoops in 2023-24
For the 2023-24 NCAA basketball season, USC hoops is slated to be one of the most star-studded teams on the court.
While it isn’t entirely clear how Rodman plans to make his way into head coach Andy Enfield’s starting five, his addition to the team will add to the depth of the team's current talent pool.
Rodman joins James, breakout star Boogie Ellis, and No. 1 overall recruit Isaiah Collier.
In terms of social media presence, James has a staggering 7.1 million followers on Instagram, Ellis has 120,000, Collier has 66,000, and Rodman has 47,000.
All eyes and ears will be tuned into the Los Angeles-based college hoops program this basketball season, to say the least.
USC hoops has been a hot topic of conversation during the offseason as the program rounds out its star roster ahead of the 2023-24 college basketball season.
