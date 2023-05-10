Will Bronny James ball out with Dennis "DJ" Rodman at USC?

Los Angeles, California - The spotlight on USC basketball just keeps getting brighter!

USC basketball just gained another all-star commit with Dennis Rodman Jr. (r.) joining the team nearly one week after landing Bronny James. © Collage: Alex Bierens de Haan / Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Less than a week after landing arguably the biggest commitment of college basketball this season with Bronny James, USC basketball now has another Hall of Famer’s son committed to the program.

Dennis "DJ" Rodman Jr., son of the greatest rebounder in NBA history aka Dennis Rodman, will finish his college career in Los Angeles, per On3.

Rodman’s decision came eight days after first entering the transfer portal. The 6-foot-6 small forward will join the Trojans after playing four complete seasons at Washington State.

The 22-year-old will have a single season of eligibility remaining after a blanket waiver was granted to all athletes during the shortened 2020 season due to Covid-19.

Last year, the California native started 30 of 31 games averaging 9.6 points and 5.8 rebounds.