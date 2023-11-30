Bronny James cleared to play for USC hoops after cardiac arrest
Los Angeles, California - USC freshman hooper Bronny James has officially been cleared to play NCAA basketball!
Over the summer, freshman guard Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest and underwent a medical procedure to address the condition that caused the alarming incident.
In an update shared by the James family on Thursday, they revealed that following a conclusive evaluation with the USC medical staff this week, Bronny is slated to resume practice next week, with hopes of returning to game action in the near future.
"The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless, friends, family and fans for their love and support," a family spokesperson said in a statement.
Last week, Bronny's dad, LeBron James, dropped a big hint about Bronny's highly-anticipated return when he posted to his Instagram story a video showcasing the college athlete's warm-up routine, saying, "The [storm] is coming!!"
When will Bronny James make his USC basketball debut?
Ever since his high school days, the college basketball world has been eagerly anticipating Bronny's debut, and now, that it's soon happening just in time for the sport's annual March Madness chaos.
With a solid 6-2 start this season, USC is gearing up for a Saturday showdown against No. 11 Gonzaga.
This matchup holds the potential for Bronny to step onto the NCAA court for the first time.
Cover photo: MEG OLIPHANT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP