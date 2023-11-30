Bronny James cleared to play for USC hoops after cardiac arrest

After suffering a cardiac arrest over the summer, USC freshman hooper Bronny James is officially cleared to play for USC. © MEG OLIPHANT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Over the summer, freshman guard Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest and underwent a medical procedure to address the condition that caused the alarming incident.

In an update shared by the James family on Thursday, they revealed that following a conclusive evaluation with the USC medical staff this week, Bronny is slated to resume practice next week, with hopes of returning to game action in the near future.

"The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless, friends, family and fans for their love and support," a family spokesperson said in a statement.

Last week, Bronny's dad, LeBron James, dropped a big hint about Bronny's highly-anticipated return when he posted to his Instagram story a video showcasing the college athlete's warm-up routine, saying, "The [storm] is coming!!"