Did LeBron James hint at a sooner comeback for Bronny?
Los Angeles, California - LeBron James, the standout player for the Lakers, dropped a new hint about the highly-anticipated moment when his son, Bronny, will finally don the USC basketball jersey.
In a thrilling Friday afternoon showdown, the No. 23 USC basketball team narrowly fell to a 4-2 record in the early stages of the college basketball season, facing a tough 72-70 defeat against Oklahoma.
The game was a nail-biter from start to finish, with USC holding a slim 39-36 lead at halftime. Despite the Trojans' efforts, Oklahoma managed to secure a remarkable victory with a late tip-in.
Notably absent from the USC lineup was the highly anticipated freshman Bronny James, who suffered a health scare over the summer.
Bronny has yet to make his debut with the Trojans, but a new social media post from LeBron has injected a sense of optimism into the situation.
Taking to Instagram on Friday to reshare a Slam video showcasing his son's warm-up routine, LeBron expressed his excitement for Bronny, declaring, "The [storm] is coming!!"
This hint from LeBron suggests that Bronny is inching closer to his much-anticipated debut on the USC basketball court, sparking enthusiasm and anticipation among fans.
Bronny James is on the road to recovery after recent health scare
In July, all basketball conversations gained a profound perspective when Bronny James experienced a cardiac episode during a USC basketball practice in Los Angeles.
Fortunately, Bronny quickly stabilized and fully recovered from the alarming incident.
Despite the understandable concerns raised by the emergency, questions lingered about his ability to participate in the current season for the Trojans or if he would be able to play basketball again at all.
However, James has been making remarkable strides in his health and has recently been observed participating in pre-game warm-ups with the team.
Presently, every indication suggests that Bronny James will make his USC debut sooner rather than later!
