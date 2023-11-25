Did LeBron James hint at a sooner comeback for Bronny?

Los Angeles, California - LeBron James , the standout player for the Lakers, dropped a new hint about the highly-anticipated moment when his son, Bronny , will finally don the USC basketball jersey.

LeBron James (l) shared his excitement for son Bronny's USC debut in a new social media post. © KATELYN MULCAHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a thrilling Friday afternoon showdown, the No. 23 USC basketball team narrowly fell to a 4-2 record in the early stages of the college basketball season, facing a tough 72-70 defeat against Oklahoma.

The game was a nail-biter from start to finish, with USC holding a slim 39-36 lead at halftime. Despite the Trojans' efforts, Oklahoma managed to secure a remarkable victory with a late tip-in.

Notably absent from the USC lineup was the highly anticipated freshman Bronny James, who suffered a health scare over the summer.

Bronny has yet to make his debut with the Trojans, but a new social media post from LeBron has injected a sense of optimism into the situation.

Taking to Instagram on Friday to reshare a Slam video showcasing his son's warm-up routine, LeBron expressed his excitement for Bronny, declaring, "The [storm] is coming!!"

This hint from LeBron suggests that Bronny is inching closer to his much-anticipated debut on the USC basketball court, sparking enthusiasm and anticipation among fans.