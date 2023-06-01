Bronny James set for NCAA basketball debut against Kansas State

Las Vegas, Nevada - Will Bronny James earn his first college bucket in Sin City?

The stage is reportedly set for Bronny James' first NCAA college basketball game against the Kansas State Wildcats set to take place in Las Vegas. © Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The stage is reportedly set for Bronny James' first NCAA college basketball game, per College Hoops Today's Jon Rothstein.

The USC Trojans are slated to open the 2023-24 basketball season against Kansas State, who are coming off of a historically great finish in the Elite Eight Tournament this past March.



The Pac-12, Big 12 showdown is set to tipoff on November 6 in Las Vegas, and Trojans head coach Andy Enfield anticipates it to be Bronny James' debut.

The 6-foot-3 guard out of Sierra Canyon recently played in the McDonald’s All-American Game in March, where he made big headlines for his showstopping performance.

Then in April, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made huge waves with Team USA at the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit in Portland.