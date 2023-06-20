Bronny James gets personal with rare pics on Instagram

Bronny James took to Instagram to share an intimate life update aside from basketball for his social media fan base. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Bronny

From earning a full ride to the University of Southern California on a basketball scholarship to graduating from high school and becoming a first-generation college student, the eldest son of basketball legend LeBron James has lots to be excited for!

Late on Monday night local time, the star hooper took to Instagram to share a life update aside from basketball with his 7.4 million followers on social media.

It's safe to say that Bronny is living his best live.

"Living life bro i’m happy, nun more nun less," Bronny captioned a series of photos of his personal life, which fans rarely get to see.

Receiving over half a million likes, and hundreds of comments, fans raved over Bronny's latest viral post which revealed a more intimate side of the young hooper.