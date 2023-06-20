Bronny James gets personal with rare pics on Instagram
Los Angeles, California - Bronny James is all smiles!
From earning a full ride to the University of Southern California on a basketball scholarship to graduating from high school and becoming a first-generation college student, the eldest son of basketball legend LeBron James has lots to be excited for!
Late on Monday night local time, the star hooper took to Instagram to share a life update aside from basketball with his 7.4 million followers on social media.
It's safe to say that Bronny is living his best live.
"Living life bro i’m happy, nun more nun less," Bronny captioned a series of photos of his personal life, which fans rarely get to see.
Receiving over half a million likes, and hundreds of comments, fans raved over Bronny's latest viral post which revealed a more intimate side of the young hooper.
Fans react to Bronny James' lastest Instagram post
It's not too often that Bronny opens up to his fans. So they definitely appreciated his latest post, which was different from his usual basketball-related content.
"Can’t ask for nothin more than that," one fan commented in response.
"What it's all about," fellow Trojan teammate Brandon Gardner replied.
"Live it up gang," another added.
Officially now on campus at USC, Bronny is set to begin training with the Trojans basketball team during the summer offseason.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Bronny