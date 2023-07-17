Bronny James' icy awards fit shuts down the internet

Los Angeles, California - Fresher than a mug, Bronny James has broken the internet with his stylish 2023 ESPYS fit!

Following the big ESPYS night of celebration, Bronny James (l.) took to Instagram to boast with crisp details of his red carpet look. © Collage: Alex Bierens de Haan / Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 2023 ESPY Awards was an eventful night for the James gang.

The family stunned on Wednesday's red carpet before NBA legend and papa LeBron James took home the 2023 Record-Breaking Performance award presented by his wife and three kids.

Following the big night, Bronny, the eldest child of the NBA star, took to Instagram to boast with the crisp details of his custom Alexander McQueen lewk – which has fans going nuts!



The USC freshman hooper posted a photo of himself in a side profile highlighting his five-stitch braids and taper fade. The look was helmed by stylist Krystle Nathalie and barber Kevin Nguyen.

The heir of the four-time NBA champion has collected over half a million likes and thousands of comments from fans raving over his fresh icy look.

"braided up Bronny fire," one fan said.

"red carpets finest," another commented.

"Nahhh the lebron in him is out now," another fan wrote.