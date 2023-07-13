LeBron James ends speculation about NBA future with epic ESPY speech

Los Angeles, California - Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James isn't going anywhere yet as he made it crystal clear that he still has "a lot left" to give the NBA!

LeBron James used a speech at the ESPY awards in Los Angeles to announce that he will not be retiring from the NBA. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

LeBron responded to losing the Western Conference final to eventual champions Denver in May by saying he had "a lot to think about" amid reports he was considering walking away from the sport.



But in a speech at the ESPY awards ceremony on Wednesday, James settled any fears he may be ready to quit.

"I don't care how many more points I score, or what I can or cannot do on the floor," LeBron said after receiving the award for Best Record-Breaking Performance for passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league's all-time leading scorer.

"The real question for me is: can I play without cheating this game? The day I can't give everything on the floor is the day I'll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today," he said.

"In my 20 years playing this game and all the years before, I've never, ever cheated the game and I will never take it for granted," he added.