Bronny James makes surprise appearance at Dodgers game in promising sign

Los Angeles, California - USC hooper Bronny James is continuing to show signs of a remarkable recovery in wake of his recent health scare!

On Saturday night, LeBron, the 18-year-old and his brother Bryce visited Dodgers Stadium to honor LeBron, only two months after Bronny suffered a frightening cardiac arrest.

This was, of course, LeBron bobble-head night, and fans packed out the baseball game to grab their free souvenir!

The eventful evening also saw the Lakers legend honored with a whopping a $100k donation for his LeBron James Family Foundation.

Amid the celebrations, LeBron took to Instagram to share some moments from the fun night with his sons – including a pic that seemed to show Bronny looking healthy and well.

The USC commit also reshared his father's pictures to his Instagram story, marking the first social media post activity since his scary incident.

Recently, Bronny James health status received a positive report from Shareef O'Neal, NBA legend Shaq's son.