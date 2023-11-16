Bronny James viral video hints at a comeback on the fast track
Los Angeles, California - Is Bronny James working towards a comeback, and will he debut on the college basketball court sooner than expected?
Despite facing a major setback this summer suffering a cardiac arrest during practice, freshman USC hooper Bronny James has shown significant progress in his recovery.
While he has yet to hit the court, there's an air of optimism surrounding his potential to officially start for the Trojans.
In a positive development, a video surfaced on the internet showing Bronny James putting in work at the Galen Center and taking shots before his team's game against UC Irvine on Tuesday.
The glimpse of his on-court activity has added to fans' hopes about his potential return to the game and whether it could happen soon.
While it remains uncertain whether he'll play this season, the fact that he's actively participating in practice is undoubtedly a positive sign for both the USC Trojans and basketball fans alike.
Fans notice Bronny James mobility improvements in viral video
After the video of Bronny James training made waves on the internet, fans couldn't help but notice major improvement from the young hooper.
"When I saw Bronny James shooting 10 days ago after a practice, it was all stationary, so this seems to be a slight step forward with more movement being allowed," one fan said.
"good to see him progressing. Sidenote: he's a legit 6'2" or so, but he just seems so short to me. but when I saw him in person he cleared me by 3 or 4 inches," another added.
Bronny's dad, NBA legend LeBron James, has been actively involved in updating the public on his son's recovery journey.
Recently, LeBron hinted at providing a more comprehensive update later this month after Bronny's upcoming check-up.
As the basketball community eagerly awaits more info, fans can see Bronny cheering on his teammates as they host Brown on Sunday.
Cover photo: Collage: Alex Bierens de Haan & Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP