Bronny James viral video hints at a comeback on the fast track

Los Angeles, California - Is Bronny James working towards a comeback, and will he debut on the college basketball court sooner than expected?

A video of Bronny James practicing at the Galen Center has surfaced on the internet, making fans hopeful for his comeback sooner than expected. © Collage: Alex Bierens de Haan & Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Despite facing a major setback this summer suffering a cardiac arrest during practice, freshman USC hooper Bronny James has shown significant progress in his recovery.

While he has yet to hit the court, there's an air of optimism surrounding his potential to officially start for the Trojans.

In a positive development, a video surfaced on the internet showing Bronny James putting in work at the Galen Center and taking shots before his team's game against UC Irvine on Tuesday.

The glimpse of his on-court activity has added to fans' hopes about his potential return to the game and whether it could happen soon.

While it remains uncertain whether he'll play this season, the fact that he's actively participating in practice is undoubtedly a positive sign for both the USC Trojans and basketball fans alike.