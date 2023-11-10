Bronny James' health status sees update from USC coach and dad LeBron James

Los Angeles, California - As USC kicks off its college basketball season, the burning question is all about Bronny James !

As USC kicks off its college basketball season, the burning question is all about Bronny James! © Collage: Meg Oliphant & Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

When asked about James' status after the Trojans' solid 85-59 home opener win against CSU Bakersfield on Thursday night, Coach Andy Enfield decided to play it cool, taking a step back from revealing any health updates about the freshman hooper.



"I can’t really comment on that. That’s not my place to do that right now," said Enfield. "The family will come out with a statement when the time is right. But Bronny is a big part of our team."

Bronny, the son of LeBron James, was a top prospect out of Sierra Canyon, near USC.

But before his freshman season kicked off, he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in July due to a congenital heart defect.

Since then, there's been little news about his official debut, except for his coach saying he's hopeful Bronny will hit the court at some point this season.

The Trojans are off to a great start, at 2-0 with wins over Kansas State and a big 26-point victory over Cal State Bakersfield.