Bronny James' health status sees update from USC coach and dad LeBron James
Los Angeles, California - As USC kicks off its college basketball season, the burning question is all about Bronny James!
When asked about James' status after the Trojans' solid 85-59 home opener win against CSU Bakersfield on Thursday night, Coach Andy Enfield decided to play it cool, taking a step back from revealing any health updates about the freshman hooper.
"I can’t really comment on that. That’s not my place to do that right now," said Enfield. "The family will come out with a statement when the time is right. But Bronny is a big part of our team."
Bronny, the son of LeBron James, was a top prospect out of Sierra Canyon, near USC.
But before his freshman season kicked off, he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in July due to a congenital heart defect.
Since then, there's been little news about his official debut, except for his coach saying he's hopeful Bronny will hit the court at some point this season.
The Trojans are off to a great start, at 2-0 with wins over Kansas State and a big 26-point victory over Cal State Bakersfield.
LeBron James shares latest Bronny health update
On Monday, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James provided an update on his son's status, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.
James shared that Bronny is scheduled for a checkup at the end of the month. If he gets the green light, there's optimism for his return to official game play.
The development is a positive sign for concerned fans, given the seriousness of heart issues and their potential impact on a player's career.
Thankfully, it appears Bronny will likely make a comeback this season.
USC's next game is on Tuesday, November 14 against USC Irving at home.
Cover photo: Collage: Meg Oliphant & Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP